Newark HS welcomes assistant principal

COURTESY OF BRENDA SCHOOL

Chuck Loray, of Irondequoit, is the new assistant principal at Newark High School.

His four-year probationary appointment was approved unanimously in May by the Board of Education.

Loray, who is completing a yearlong administrative internship as a teacher on special assignment at Victor Junior High School, replaces Jason Dentel, who became principal of Union Springs High School.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as assistant principal of Newark High School,” Loray said. “Through the interview process, it became clear that students appreciate and value their teachers and opportunities to learn. It was also obvious that teachers and staff are invested in their students and the Newark community. To me, that makes Newark an exciting place to be. I am looking forward to meeting more students, staff and families.”

Before his administrative internship, Loray was a special education teacher at Victor Junior High since the 2012-13 school year. He also ran the Extended School Year program in the Victor Central School District for the last two summers. Loray previously taught 10th grade global history at Fairport High School for two years.

"The NHS team is incredibly excited to bring Mr. Loray onboard,” Principal Nick Ganster said. “It is clear that he cares deeply about students and we know he will do great things for the NHS school community.”

Loray earned his bachelor’s degree in history from SUNY Geneseo and his master’s degree in special education from Nazareth College. In August, he will receive his Certificate of Advanced Study from SUNY Oswego.