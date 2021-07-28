NOTABLE NAMES

Bloomfield resident appointed to Reliant board

Reliant Credit Union recently appointed Laurie O’Mara, of Bloomfield, to serve on its board of directors.

O’Mara previously was appointed to serve on the board’s advisory committee in 2019. She fills a position vacated by Cassandra Tilliman, who retired from the board after 10 years.

O’Mara holds an associate degree from Finger Lakes Community College. She started working at Paychex in 1990 and currently is the learning and development project manager. She served on the Bloomfield Public Library board of trustees for six years, and is a member of the Friends of the Bloomfield Public Library and Bloomfield Garden Club.

National Guard promotes local soldier

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Rocky Massara, of Williamson, to the rank of specialist.

Massara is assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company. Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.