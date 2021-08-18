New director named at Lyons Public Library

COURTESY OF LYONS PUBLIC LIBRARY

The board of trustees of the Lyons Public Library recently announced Joseph O’Toole is its new library director.

O’Toole served as director of the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum for nine years. In that capacity, he developed new programs, including a “Fun Science” program for students, a family festival and a monthly lecture series called “History Alive!” He also expanded outreach to the community through presentations on historical topics, and increased the scope of long-running programs like the “Summer Concert Series at the Lighthouse” and “Independence Extravaganza.”

O’Toole has worked in educational organizations for over 20 years. He was an academic support specialist at Finger Lakes Community College’s Wayne County Campus Center, served as executive director of the Museum of Wayne County History, and worked at the University of Rochester Libraries and Memorial Art Gallery Education Department. He also worked as a professional writer and has a background in graphic design.

Since 2011, O’Toole has developed book discussion programs and served as a scholar-facilitator for Humanities New York’s Adult Reading and Discussion programs at seven area libraries.

Chairperson Gary Bennett said, “Mr. O’Toole’s experience, qualifications and skills best meet the library’s current needs. The board of trustees looks forward to working with Joe.”

“I’m very excited to be part of the team at the Lyons Public Library,” O’Toole said. “The staff and volunteers do a great job, and I look forward to working with them to engage the community with their library even more. Wayne County is my home and I am so happy to be able to give back to such a great community through such an important institution. Some of my earliest and fondest memories involved my local public library. I hope to help make the Lyons Public Library a special place for adults and children alike.”

Bennett also acknowledged the work of the interim library director.

“The board greatly appreciates the valuable assistance of Newark Public Library director Melissa Correia to the Lyons Public Library over the past four months,” he said.