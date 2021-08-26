Assistant principal named at Newark Middle School

COURTESY OF BRENDA SCHOOL

Eileen Kalbfus, of Fairport, is the new assistant principal of Newark Middle School.

Her four-year probationary appointment was approved by the Board of Education. She replaces Kari Hamelinck, who became an assistant principal at Newark High School.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Newark Central School District and the team at Newark Middle School,” Kalbfus said. “I look forward to building new relationships and working together with teachers, staff and parents to help our students reach their fullest potential every day.”

Kalbfus most recently was an academic intervention teacher/instructional coach for the Rochester City School District at Pinnacle School No. 35. She previously was a technology integration specialist and taught K-6 education in multiple schools throughout RCSD.

Kalbfus earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University at Buffalo, a master’s degree in elementary education at Nazareth College and her administrative certification from the University of Rochester.

“We’re very excited to welcome Eileen to NMS,” Principal Teresa Prinzi said. “She will make a great addition to our school, as she brings passion and excitement for teaching, learning and building connections with students, staff and families.”