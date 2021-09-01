Delta Kappa Gamma awards recruitment grants

COURTESY OF DELTA KAPPA GAMMA SOCIETY INTERNATIONAL

Sodus graduate Faith Woodcock and Williamson graduate Alandra Kunz received the Mary Putnam Recruitment Grant for 2020 and 2021, respectively, from the Beta Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Woodcock was active in the Sodus Central School District and in service to her community. She participated in choral and instrumental programs, as well as varsity volleyball, National Honor Society and at her church as a children’s church helper. Woodcock graduated in 2020 and enrolled at Finger Lakes Community College. She completed the program this spring and is continuing her studies in early childhood education at SUNY Geneseo.

Kunz was an active participant in music and drama through her school and with groups in the community. In addition to her involvement in school choirs and musicals, she has participated in the Gatesinger Company in Pultneyville since 2014. Kunz was part of the track and cross-country programs in the Williamson Central School District. She volunteered at musical events as an usher, set painter and supporter of younger actors. Kunz is studying music education at SUNY Potsdam.

Mary Putnam was a charter member of Beta Theta when it formed in 1969. She served children in Sodus CSD as a first grade and primary reading teacher, reading coordinator, primary principal and curriculum supervisor for grades K-12. She went on to Pi State (currently New York State DKG) to fill several leadership positions before joining the administrative board of Delta Kappa International as a member-at-large, later serving as international first vice president. The Recruitment Grant was established in 1981 in her honor.

The grant totals $1,000 and goes to students pursuing a career in education. Students attending the following schools are eligible for the grant: Clyde-Savannah, Gananda, Lyons, Marion, Newark, North Rose-Wolcott, Red Creek, Palmyra-Macedon, Sodus, Wayne and Williamson. Recipients are selected by the Professional Affairs Committee upon review of each candidate’s application, letters of recommendation and transcript. Applications will be available in each school’s guidance offices in January and will be returned by April 1 to the Beta Theta Professional Affairs Committee.