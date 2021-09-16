Administrative intern named at Newark Middle School

COURTESY OF BRENDA PITTMAN

Melanie Meyer, of Walworth, is spending the 2021-22 school year as an administrative intern performing the duties of an assistant principal at Newark Middle School.

Meyer is meeting the internship requirement of her administrative degree from the University of Rochester. She works with Principal Teresa Prinzi and Assistant Principal Eileen Kalbfus.

“NMS has been my home since I relocated six years ago,” Meyer said. “I have learned so much from the amazing staff during my time in this building, and have seen the unwavering dedication to our students and to their achievement. I am honored to be able to continue to work with this staff as we continue to strive for excellence for all of our students.”

Meyer earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education at SUNY Geneseo, and her master’s degree in literacy education from Dowling College. Before coming to the Newark Central School District, Meyer was a special education teacher in the Comsewogue School District on Long Island.

“I am very excited to be working with Ms. Meyer in this new role as administrative intern,” Prinzi said. “She brings a good understanding of middle school, student interactions and engagement. Her internship will afford her opportunities to build upon this understanding and provide support for students, staff and families.”