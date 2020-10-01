2020 Mutt Strut to be held virtually

The Humane Society of Wayne County is planning its annual Mutt Strut fundraiser as a virtual experience.

On Nov. 1, participants can complete their walks in their neighborhoods, backyards, area parks and even on the treadmill.

This year’s theme is “Super Heroes.” Pet owners can post their costumes on the Facebook event page by Nov. 8 to be eligible for a prize.

A minimum $50 donation guarantees a T-shirt designed by Will Boydell and a bandana. These must be picked up at HSWC from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 30-31.

Registration is required by Oct. 16. Forms can be dropped off or mailed to the shelter at 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York, 14489. Call (315) 946-3389 or visit hswaynepets.org for information.