Fundraisers benefiting Lions, Historic Palmyra

Historic Palmyra is joining the Pal-Mac Lions Club for a drive-thru barbecue from 2 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St., Palmyra.

Tickets for the pulled pork dinners are $12. Proceeds will benefit community service projects through the Pal-Mac Lions.

Historic Palmyra will hold a sale in its Coverlet gift shop on Oct. 8-10 instead of the annual Sibyl’s Birthday fundraiser. Available items include puzzles, jute rugs, books and artwork. Customers can enter a raffle for two readings with Rochester medium Carol Cieslinski.