Newark planning pumpkin sculpture contest

Messenger Post Media
Wayne Post

The village of Newark will celebrate fall with a pumpkin sculpture contest. On Oct. 26-30, sculptures will be placed in front yards of homes and outside of businesses for all to see. 

The best residential pumpkin sculpture will win a trick-or-treat basket of holiday goodies and the Great Pumpkin Trophy will go to the winning Newark business.

Entries will be judged on fall spirit and original design. Call (315)-226-8105 to have judges take a photo of the sculpture. Entries must be called in by noon on Oct. 30, as the judging will occur that afternoon.

Newark Public Library patrons craft pumpkin sculptures with literary themes.
Vintage Gardens Bed & Breakfast constructs pumpkin towers for the annual contest.
A home on West Avenue has a pumpkin woman bobbing for apples.