Newark planning pumpkin sculpture contest

The village of Newark will celebrate fall with a pumpkin sculpture contest. On Oct. 26-30, sculptures will be placed in front yards of homes and outside of businesses for all to see.

The best residential pumpkin sculpture will win a trick-or-treat basket of holiday goodies and the Great Pumpkin Trophy will go to the winning Newark business.

Entries will be judged on fall spirit and original design. Call (315)-226-8105 to have judges take a photo of the sculpture. Entries must be called in by noon on Oct. 30, as the judging will occur that afternoon.