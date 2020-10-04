Bulletin Board

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

OCT. 7

Sodus Farmers Market: 2:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7. The market is located on Belden Avenue, in the parking lot of Sodus United Third Methodist Church, 58 W. Main St. Masks required. For information: facebook.com/SodusFarmersMarket or (315) 483-6774.

OCT. 8

“The Lives of the Fox Sisters”: 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, Alex Eligh Community Center, 303 East Ave., Newark. Tracy Murphy will discuss the lives of the modern spiritualist founders, which happened near the town of Arcadia. Masks required. Free. For information: (315) 331-6409.

OCT. 10-31

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays until Oct. 31, Lyons Central Park, Church Street, Lyons. Masks and social distancing required. Visit lyonsfm.eatfromfarms.com for online shopping and curbside pickup. Email lyonsnyfarmersmarket@gmail.com for information.

OCT. 11

Old Mill chicken barbecue: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 11. Hosted by the Newark Rotary Club in the village parking lot on the south side of the Canal. Tickets cost $10 in advance at Lyons National Bank’s Newark branch and are honored until 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Newark Rotary’s community projects.

OCT. 14

Flu Clinic: 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, Newark Urgent Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark. For ages 9 and older. The standard 2020-21 vaccine protects against four flu viruses. High-dose vaccine available for ages 65 and older. Masks required. Bring insurance card. $40-$75. For information: (585) 924-1510.

OCT. 15-24

Rummage sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays-Fridays, Oct. 15-23, and 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 17-24, First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark. Fresh merchandise added the second week; $1 bag sales on Saturdays. Shoppers must wear a mask and bring their own bags.

OCT. 16

Breast cancer screenings: 1 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 16, Lyons High School, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons. For women ages 40 and older who have not been screened in the past year. Appointments required. Free. For information: pink.rochesterregional.org or (585) 922-7465.

OCT. 17

Fall Hike Along the Seneca River: 10 a.m. on Oct. 17, Richmond Aqueduct Trail, Chapman Road, Montezuma. Hosted by Trail Works Inc. and SOAR Clyde-Savannah-Galen. Travel a half-mile along the river to view the aqueduct. Snacks and water provided. For information: trailworks.org or (315) 573-8170.