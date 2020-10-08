Newark-Arcadia Museum open on Saturdays

The Newark-Arcadia Museum, 120 High St., is open on Saturdays year-round from 1 to 3 p.m.

The museum is located on Newark's Cultural Corner, across from the Newark Public Library and Hoffman Clock Museum. Admission is free.

Special exhibits include a collection of jewelry and related items from Sarah Coventry and Emmons, direct-selling fine fashion jewelry companies, in business from 1948 until the early 1980s. Products from the C.H. Stuart Co.'s Commercial Enterprises are on display.

A selection of poster-size photos of Newark, including aerials, from the 1870s through the 1970s are on view.

The front room of the museum is filled with the "Hometown Grown" exhibit including the Edgett-Burnham Canning Co., Great Newark Fair, Newark's nurseries, "painted" milk bottles and farm tools.

The museum has a research room filled with atlases, Sanborn maps, Newark directories from 1867, and local literature and poetry books. The research room and the museum are open by request during the week by request.

Through the month of October, a display called "4-H Grows Opportunity", in celebration of National 4-H Week, is located in the window box on the Mason Street side of the museum.

Call 315-331-6409, email arcadiahistory@gmail.com or visit newarkarcadiamuseum.org for information.