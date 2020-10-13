10/14 Bulletin Board

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

OCT. 14

Flu Clinic: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Newark Urgent Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark. For ages 9 and older. The standard 2020-21 vaccine protects against four flu viruses. High-dose vaccine available for ages 65 and older. Masks required. Bring insurance card. $40-$75. For information: 585-924-1510.

Board of Commissioners: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Newark Housing Authority, 200 Driving Park Circle, Newark.

OCT. 15-24

Rummage sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays-Fridays, Oct. 15-23, and 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 17-24, First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark. Fresh merchandise added the second week; $1 bag sales on Saturdays. Shoppers must wear a mask and bring their own bags.

OCT. 16

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16, American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Sodus Town Ambulance, 49 W. Main St., Sodus. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Breast cancer screenings: 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16, Lyons High School, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons. For women ages 40 and older who have not been screened in the past year. Appointments required. Free. For information: pink.rochesterregional.org or 585-922-7465.

OCT. 17

Fall Hike Along the Seneca River: 10 a.m. Oct. 17, Richmond Aqueduct Trail, Chapman Road, Montezuma. Hosted by Trail Works Inc. and SOAR Clyde-Savannah-Galen. Travel a half-mile along the river to view the aqueduct. Snacks and water provided. For information: trailworks.org or 315-573-8170.

OCT. 17-31

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays until Oct. 31, Lyons Central Park, Church Street, Lyons. Masks and social distancing required. Visit lyonsfm.eatfromfarms.com for online shopping and curbside pickup. Email lyonsnyfarmersmarket@gmail.com for information.

OCT. 19

Chicken ‘n’ Biscuit Dinner: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Reformed Church of Palmyra, 236 Canandaigua Road, Palmyra. Takeout only. Open until sold-out. $10.

OCT. 22

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22, St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 23

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23, North Rose UMC, 5050 N. Main St., North Rose. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.