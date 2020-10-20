WAY 10/21 Library Notes

Macedon Public Library announced the following programs.

“Trust It or Trash It”: 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 21. Learn how to find trustworthy information online when searching for medical information. Registration required.

What’s Jessica Reading Now?: 4:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21. For adults, teens and older tweens. Find out about some teen fiction to add to your reading list. Email jsaccone@pls-net.org for login information.

Halloween Goddesses with Jack Kowiak: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 26. Look at Halloween from a ladies’ perspective. Registration required.

DIY Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26. For grades 3-5. Hear book recommendations with Mrs. K online. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org for login information.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness. Registration required.

“Where the Jack-o’-Lanterns Are”: Oct. 30. Children ages 11 and younger will receive candy and a book after walking through the carved pumpkins. Vote for your favorite jack-o'-lanterns by placing a dollar in the jar next to the one(s) you like best. Proceeds benefit Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County.

Ongoing

Drop ‘n’ Chat: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Drop by the library with your lawn chair and connect with others to talk about topics chosen by participants in a safe and respectful environment. Email macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org to register.

Call (315) 986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library announced the following programs.

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22. For kids and teens. Free.

Monster Slime (Grab ‘n’ Go): 4 p.m. Oct. 22. Pick up a supply kit at the library and make spooky slime. Share your creation with us on the Facebook post, tag us on Instagram @palmyraccommnitylibrary or email a picture to skoeberle@pls-net.org.

Haunted Drive-Thru Scary Fairy Tales: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Enter the library through the Main Street entrance and be prepared to hear and see some scary fairy tales. Stay in your car and follow all COVID-19 restrictions. Admission: a box or can of food for the Pal- Mac food pantry.

Ongoing

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.