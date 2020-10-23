Family Promise accepting Christmas tree donations

Area churches and organizations are encouraged to decorate Christmas trees with various themes for the Family Promise of Wayne County Christmas Tree Auction on Nov. 30-Dec. 7.

Trees can be any size up to 7 feet and must be donated by Nov. 29. Family Promise will display the trees in its Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St., Lyons.

Bids will be placed through the 32 Auction site. Call 315-879-1227 or email kwoodlock@rochester.rr.com for information.

Family Promise needs volunteers to help local families in need of stable housing. Training sessions are scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Resource Center and 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom. Call 585-233-8394 or email groberts.familypromise@gmail.com for information.