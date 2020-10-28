10/28 Bulletin Board

Wayne Post

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

OCT. 28

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28, American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 29

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 30

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 30, India Community Center, 2171 Monroe-Wayne County Line Road, Macedon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 31

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 31, Lyons Central Park, Church Street, Lyons. Masks and social distancing required. Visit lyonsfm.eatfromfarms.com for online shopping and curbside pickup. Email lyonsnyfarmersmarket@gmail.com for information.

NOV. 3

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 3, India Community Center, 2171 Monroe-Wayne County Line Road, Macedon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Election Day ham dinner: 4 p.m. Nov. 3, Macedon Center United Methodist Church, 1160 Macedon Center Road, Macedon. Takeout dinners come with ham, a baked potato, coleslaw, vegetables, a roll and dessert. $10. For information: 315-986-2306.

NOV. 6

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 6, Williamson United Methodist Church, 4146 E. Main St., Williamson. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.