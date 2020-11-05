Newark staff raise $1K for co-workers

Staff in the Newark Central School District participated in Denim Day/Go Pink Day in mid-October to raise $1,175 for two co-workers with breast cancer.

Co-coordinators Kerri Levine, NCSD director of pupil services, and Lisa Spencer, who teaches English as a new language at Kelley School, said the event raised $200 more than last year.

“We work in an amazing district,” they said. “Many people even contributed more than the $5 asked. Thanks to all for your continued support of Denim Day!”

To participate, staff paid $5 for the right to wear jeans and or pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

“Last year, we raised almost $1,000 as a staff,” said Spencer, who has coordinated the event for 20 years. “We collaborated with the Newark Teachers’ Association and donated the proceeds to the American Cancer Society during the Walk for a Cure. Other years, we have donated to local organizations such as Embrace Your Sisters. In addition, we have also donated to staff members who are currently battling breast cancer, which is what we are planning on doing this year.”