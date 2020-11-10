Library Notes

Wayne Post

Macedon Public Library announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon (virtual): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11, 18. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register.

Decorative Paper Pumpkins for Your Thanksgiving Table (virtual): 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. Needed supplies: colored or patterned paper, paper cutter, double-sided tape, hot glue and glue gun, sticks, twine, and scissors. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register.

Black Holes — What Are They and Are There Any Near Us?: 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 12. For teens and adults. Join astrophysicist Brian Koberlein for a discussion of black holes. Registration required.

Insurance and Point Reduction Workshop: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, Nov. 13-20. This program is approved by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Registration required. $25.

Crustless Brown Sugar Pumpkin Pie (virtual): 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 14. Learn how to make a pumpkin pie in the crockpot. Registration required.

DIY Craft Time (virtual): 10:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 16. For grades K-2. Do a simple craft with Mrs. K. Kits available for those unable to attend live. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register.

Tiny Tunes (virtual): 1 to 1:20 p.m. Nov. 16. Join Ms. Shannon for music time. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register.

Storytime with Miss Shannon (virtual): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register.

What’s Jessica Reading Now?: 4:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 18. For adults, teens and older tweens. Join self-confessed YA bibliophile Jessica Saccone online to find out about some teen fiction to add to your reading list. Email jsaccone@pls-net.org to register.

Catch of the Day — Grace (virtual): 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 19. Assemble and paint a laser-cut fish with the work “grace” integrated inside. Registration required. $1.

Ongoing

Drop ‘n’ Chat: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Drop by the library with your lawn chair and connect with others to talk about topics chosen by participants in a safe and respectful environment. Email macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org to register.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Lyons Public Library announced the following programs.

Thanksgiving StoryWalk: through Nov. 30. Take a stroll through “Thanks for Thanksgiving” by Julie Markes.

Call 315-946-9262 or visit lyonspubliclibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library announced the following programs.

Random Craft Buffet: Nov. 12. Pick up a supply kit and complete the challenge. Share your creation with us on the Facebook post, tag us on Instagram @palmyraccommnitylibrary or email a picture to skoeberle@pls-net.org for a chance to win a prize.

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 12. For kids and teens. Free.

Ongoing

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.