Library Notes

Wayne Post

Macedon Public Library announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon (virtual): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18, 25. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register.

What’s Jessica Reading Now?: 4:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 18. For adults, teens and older tweens. Join self-confessed YA bibliophile Jessica Saccone online to find out about some teen fiction to add to your reading list. Email jsaccone@pls-net.org to register.

Catch of the Day — Grace (virtual): 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 19. Assemble and paint a laser-cut fish with the work “grace” integrated inside. Registration required. $1.

Boating Safety with U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary (virtual): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 21. This course satisfies Brianna’s Law for those operating any mechanically propelled water vessel. Visit abs47.org to register. $25.

Board meeting (virtual): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 23. Email macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for login information.

DIY Storytime (virtual): 10:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 23. For grades 3-5. Hear book recommendations with Mrs. K. Kits available for those unable to attend live. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register.

Storytime with Miss Shannon (virtual): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 24. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register.

Ongoing

Drop ‘n’ Chat: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Drop by the library with your lawn chair and connect with others to talk about topics chosen by participants in a safe and respectful environment. Email macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org to register.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Lyons Public Library will host the following programs.

Thanksgiving StoryWalk: through Nov. 30. Take a stroll through “Thanks for Thanksgiving” by Julie Markes.

Call 315-946-9262 or visit lyonspubliclibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library announced the following programs.

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 19. For kids and teens. Free.

Pokémon Club: 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 19. For all ages. Meet other players and share ideas. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Turkey Treat Grab-and-Go Kits: 3 p.m. Nov. 24. For middle and high schoolers. Can you design a yummy turkey treat using supplies provided? Share your picture on Instagram and tag us or send to skoeberle@pls-net.org.

Ongoing

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.