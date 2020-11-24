Library Notes

Wayne Post

Macedon Public Library announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon (virtual): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 25, Dec. 2. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register.

Library closed: Nov. 26-27. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Nov. 28.

Revisiting “The Secret Garden” (virtual): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 28. Learn about the classic novel and its screen adaptations. Registration required.

DIY Craft Time (virtual): 10:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30. For grades 3-5. Make a craft using household materials with Mrs. K. Kits available for those unable to attend live. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register.

The Holiday Challenge: Dec. 1-17. For all ages. Read four books by midnight Dec. 17 for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Walmart. Log your books using ReadSquared to receive credit. Visit macedonpubliclibraryny14.readsquared.com to register.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register or macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for a link to the recording.

3D Wood ‘n’ Bead Christmas Trees: 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 1. Trees provided in make ‘n’ take kits with the wooden pieces, beads and jump rings needed. Tutorial goes live at 2 p.m. $1-$2. Visit owwl.libcal.com/event/7290868 to register.

Tiny Tot Craft Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 2. For ages 3-5. Join Ms. Shannon in making a paper stocking to decorate for the holidays. Email saustin@pls-net.org with the subject “Tiny Toy Craft Time” to attend.

The Best Books to Read Over the Holidays: 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 3. Kathy Koehler will share the great holiday reads you can enjoy throughout the season. Visit owwl.libcal.com/event/7290381 to register.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Lyons Public Library will host the following programs.

Thanksgiving StoryWalk: through Nov. 30. Take a stroll through “Thanks for Thanksgiving” by Julie Markes.

Call 315-946-9262 or visit lyonspubliclibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library announced the following programs.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.