BULLETIN BOARD

Wayne Post

DEC. 2-7

“Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child”: through Dec. 7. Visit 32auctions.com/treesforkids to bid on themed Christmas trees decorated by area residents and organizations. Proceeds benefit Family Promise of Wayne County. On display at the Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St., Lyons.

DEC. 2-14

Festival of Trees: Dec. 2-14 via Facebook. Proceeds benefit residents of the Wayne County Nursing Home. To participate in the silent auction, view available items on the WCNH Facebook page and call 315-946-5673 to place a bid.