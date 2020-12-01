Library Notes

Wayne Post

Macedon Public Library announced the following programs.

The Holiday Challenge: through midnight Dec. 17. For all ages. Read four books for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Walmart. Log your books using ReadSquared to receive credit. Visit macedonpubliclibraryny14.readsquared.com to register.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2, 9. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness such as awareness of colors, numbers and letters. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register or macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for a link to the recording.

Tiny Tot Craft Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 2. For ages 3-5. Join Ms. Shannon in making a paper stocking to decorate for the holidays. Email saustin@pls-net.org with the subject “Tiny Toy Craft Time” to attend.

The Best Books to Read Over the Holidays: 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 3. Kathy Koehler will share the great holiday reads you can enjoy throughout the season. Visit owwl.libcal.com/event/7290381 to register.

Special Holiday Story Time with an Adorable Take ‘n’ Make: 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 5. Hear “How to Catch a Yeti” and make a plush Yeti to keep. Email jkoberlein@pls-net.org to register.

DIY Grade K-2 Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7. Hear book recommendations with Mrs. K online. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register. Talks will be recorded and circulated as a kit including a flash drive and one of the three books reviewed for those unable to attend live. Corresponding craft included on the drive.

Felt Fox Holiday Stocking: 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Make an adorable fox holiday stocking through a Creativebug video. Visit owwl.libcal.com/event/7289926 to register.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register or macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for a link to the recording.

What Color is the Moon? It Depends … : 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 9. Brian Koberlein will explain why the mood changes colors and point out why a sunset on Earth looks fiery red and on Mars it would be an intense blue. Visit owwl.libcal.com/event/7289498 to register.

Felt Mistletoe: 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 10. Learn how to make felt mistletoe that will last year after year through a Creativebug video. Visit owwl.libcal.com/event/7290128 to register.

Animal Contour Painting: 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 11. Learn the contour drawing technique for an animal of your choice on a wood panel, canvas board or even paper, then fill in with acrylic paint. Visit owwl.libcal.com/event/7290813 to register.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library announced the following programs.

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. For kids and teens. Free.

Children’s Art Grab-and-Go: 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3. For elementary age children. Enjoy an introduction for children in traditional techniques using contemporary and nontoxic art material. $3.

Ongoing

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.