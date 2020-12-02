Macedon Library receives grant to protect, connect patrons

The Macedon Public Library recently received a $10,000 grant from the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation to purchase personal protective equipment and disinfection supplies, as well as four Verizon mobile hotspots.

“In Wayne County, there are approximately 9,000 households lacking internet connectivity and about 800 of those households are located in Macedon,” library director Stacey Wicksall said. “This digital inequity is caused in areas where there is either no infrastructure or poor infrastructure for connectivity. Or in some cases, the fiber is available, but the cost to connect is just too high for a household to afford.

“In today’s pandemic world, not having access can mean not being able to secure new employment or failing a college semester if studies are now online due to the pandemic. Having these hotspots will help to remove obstacles for our community members without internet connectivity.”

The Verizon hotspots can be borrowed with an HP laptop for up to one week. Borrowers must be ages 21 or older. Call 315-986-5932 for information.