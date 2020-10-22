Historic Palmyra to hold spinning workshops

Historic Palmyra will offer spinning workshops with textile expert Freda Peisley on Nov. 7 at the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St., Palmyra.

“Spinning Flax into Linen” will run from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by “Spinning Silk” from 1 to 3 p.m. Each class costs $45 and includes all supplies other than the spinning wheel. Participants who register for both classes need to bring lunch. Masks are required.

Peisley started weaving at 8 years old. She studied textiles in college, and has been weaving and spinning ever since. She taught weaving, spinning and dyeing with natural dyes at the Genesee Country Museum for 40 years.

As a member of the Weavers Guild of Rochester, Peisley participates as a docent in the Alling Coverlet Museum. She also performed demonstrations and provided workshops for the museums.

To register, visit historic-palmyra-inc.square.site or the museum office, or call 315-597-6991.