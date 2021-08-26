Artists sought for Palmyra Library’s annual show, sale

COURTESY OF PALMYRA COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., invites artists of all ages and levels to participate in its annual art show and sale, which will run Sept. 18-Oct. 2 in the Community Room.

Artists can enter in the following categories: oil and acrylic painting; watercolor painting; mixed media; drawing (includes pen, pencil, charcoal, pastel); photography, sculpture (metal, wood, clay, textile, mix); fiber and textiles; picture of Palmyra (all media); and youth 5-12 and 13-18.

Artwork should be brought to the library anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 13-15. Artists are limited to two entries per category. Art should be ready to hang on peg board-style hooks. Use wire to hang for safety.

An artists’ reception will be held at noon Sept. 25. First-, second- and third-place cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded, along with a People’s Choice Award.

Call 315-597-5276 or email palmyralibrarydirector@owwl.org for information.