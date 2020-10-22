Lyons Library offering Books To Go

The Lyons Public Library redesigned its home-bound delivery service, now called Books To Go.

Friends volunteers will deliver books, audiobooks, older magazines or older DVDs to residents of the former village of Lyons. Anyone who is confined to their home by an illness or injury, either temporary or long-term, and cannot travel to the library are eligible for this service.

Books To Go is not available to residents in the town of Lyons due to limited volunteers. This service is free and no late fees will be charged; however, patrons will be responsible for the replacement cost of anything that is lost or damaged while checked out to them.

Library staff can select items by title, or provide patrons with a selection based on their reading/viewing interests and preferences. Call 315-946-9262 or email lyonslibrarydirector@owwl.org for information.