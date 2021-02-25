Macedon Library scores ‘Wolfpack’ discussion

Macedon Public Library recently received a Libraries Transform Communities Grant from the American Library Association, in partnership with the Association of Rural and Small Libraries.

The grant makes it possible for a panel discussion of soccer player Abby Wambach's book, “Wolfpack,” to be discussed by four local women and the author herself.

Joining Wambach on the panel are Carrie Deming, proprietor of The Dog Eared Book in Palmyra; Alana Koehler, a pediatric emergency medicine physician; Darcy Smith, principal of Palmyra-Macedon Middle School; and automobile dealer Kitty Van Bortel. They will discuss the rules presented in Wambach's book and give further insight into how women can be empowered to create gender equality for all.

The library is teaming with Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County, which is promoting the book as a countywide read and encouraging residents to attend the discussion. Books in print, audio and digital formats are available through libraries within the Pioneer Library System, as well as a juvenile edition. The Dog Eared Book, 450 E. Main St., has print copies available for purchase.

LVWC is holding a writing contest for youth in grades 6-12 through March 12. Students are challenged to write a piece on one of three writing prompts for a chance to win $100. An informational packet and application can be picked up at MPL, 30 Main St., or any Wayne County public library. Email heidi.barnes@lvwayne.org for information.

The panel conversation will take place virtually at 2 p.m. on International Women's Day, March 8. Visit owwl.libcal.com/event/7552654 to register.