Macedon Library allowing browsing appointments

The Macedon Public Library board of trustees approved a change in the service model that allows patrons to schedule 15-minute browsing appointments between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays.

The appointments are open to members of a family who live under the same roof. Returned items need to be placed in the drop box outside of the library. Call 315-986-5932 to make an appointment.

Masks must be worn appropriately, covering the nose and mouth and resting under the chin. They need to be at least 2-ply, and neck gaiters, bandanas, plastic shields and other mask substitutes are not allowed.

Masks cannot be transparent and/or have vents embedded in them. The library can supply a mask, if requested in advance.

Patrons must agree to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands in the bathroom upon entry.

Appointments only are available for browsing the materials within the collection for borrowing. Computer needs will be met by offering laptops for use in patrons’ vehicles. Meetings and small gatherings are not allowed. Library programming will remain virtual.

The board also opted to add an additional hour of service starting March 15 due to daylight saving time. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays.