10/21 BULLETIN BOARD

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

OCT. 22

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22, St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 22-24

Rummage sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22-23 and 11 a.m. Oct. 24, First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark. Fresh merchandise added the second week; $1 bag sales on Saturdays. Shoppers must wear a mask and bring their own bags.

OCT. 23

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23, North Rose UMC, 5050 N. Main St., North Rose. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 24

Pulled Pork BBQ: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24, St. Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster. Each takeout dinner comes with pulled pork, a roll, salt potatoes, coleslaw and a cookie. Drive-thru only. $10.

OCT. 24-31

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays until Oct. 31, Lyons Central Park, Church Street, Lyons. Masks and social distancing required. Visit lyonsfm.eatfromfarms.com for online shopping and curbside pickup. Email lyonsnyfarmersmarket@gmail.com for information.

OCT. 26

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., Macedon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 27

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 27, Palmyra Town Hall, 1180 Canandaigua Road, Palmyra. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St., Lyons. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 28

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28, American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 29

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 30

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 30, India Community Center, 2171 Monroe-Wayne County Line Road, Macedon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.