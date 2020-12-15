Library Notes

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

The Holiday Challenge: through midnight Dec. 17. For all ages. Read four books for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Walmart. Log your books using ReadSquared to receive credit. Visit macedonpubliclibraryny14.readsquared.com to register.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness such as awareness of colors, numbers and letters. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register or macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for a link to the recording.

Tiny Tot Craft Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 16. For ages 3-5 with an adult. Learn how to make a salt dough that can be used for Christmas tree ornaments. Email saustin@pls-net.org with the subject “Tiny Toy Craft Time” to attend.

What’s Jessica Reading Now?: 4:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 16. For older tweens, teens and adults. Join self-confessed YA bibliophile Jessica Saccone to find out about some teen fiction to add to your reading list. Email jsaccone@pls-net.org to register.

Heart Strings Christmas Concert: 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17 via YouTube. Enjoy a program of traditional Christmas tunes on guitar and fiddle with Denny and Kathie Brunner. Visit owwl.libcal.com/event/7296140 to register.

Holiday Rom-Coms for Teens and Adults: 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Julia will recommend movies with ratings up to PG-13. Visit owwl.libcal.com/event/7290497 to register.

Crossmolina Virtual Christmas Concert: 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 19. Relax to the sounds of Christmas with a hint of an Irish flavor. Visit owwl.libcal.com/event/7289253 to register.

DIY Grade 3-5 Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 21. Hear book recommendations with Mrs. K online. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register. Talks will be recorded and circulated as a kit including a flash drive and one of the three books for those unable to attend live. Corresponding craft included on the drive.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 21. Visit owwl.libcal.com/event/7289271 to register.

Tiny Tunes: 1 to 1:20 p.m. Dec. 22. Sing along with your little ones and maybe even learn a new song together. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register.

Library closed: Dec. 24-26.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., will host the following programs.

Christmas StoryWalk: through Dec. 28. Follow the adventures of the Gingerbread Baby as he creates instruments to play with his band at the Christmas Festival in “Gingerbread Christmas” by Jan Brett. Pick up a game to play at home.

Adult Ugly Sweater Contest: Dec. 18. Judging runs through Dec. 17 on Facebook. Winners announced on Dec. 18.

Call 315-946-9262, email lyonspubliclibrary@gmail.com or visit lyonspubliclibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Holiday Ornament (Grab and Go): 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Pick up a supply kit with directions at the library.

Winter Solstice Party: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Enjoy a Yule log burning. Bring your 2020 worries and throw them in the fire. There may be a Santa sighting and hot chocolate.

Home Alone: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30. For ages 7-13. Participants will learn the importance of behaving responsibly when home alone. Virtual class. $24. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org to register.

Teen Babysitter’s Training Course: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 30. For ages 11 and older. Learn the roles and responsibilities of a babysitter, including skills in accident prevention, first aid and abdominal thrusts for choking victims. Each student will receive PDF worksheets and a certification card. $32. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org to register.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For kids and teens. Free.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.

Wolcott Public Library, 5890 New Hartford St., announced the following programs.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Visit wolcott.owwl.org for information.