BULLETIN BOARD

DEC. 23

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23, St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23, Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St., Lyons. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

DEC. 30

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30, India Community Center, 2171 Monroe-Wayne County Line Road, Macedon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 30, St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 30, Palmyra Town Hall, 1180 Canandaigua Road, Palmyra. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

DEC. 31

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Ontario Volunteer Ambulance, 6132 Furnace Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.