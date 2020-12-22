Library Notes

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Jingle Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23. For ages 3-5. Join Ms. Shannon for simple holiday songs aimed at the preschool set. Email saustin@pls-net.org to register with the subject “Holiday Jingle Time.”

Library closed: Dec. 24-26.

DIY Craft Time Grades 3-5: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 28. Make a simple craft using household materials. Attend live or borrow the DIY Storytime Kit. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register with the subject “DIY Craft Time: Gr. 3-5.”

Board meeting: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 28. Email macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org to attend the virtual meeting with the subject “Library Board Meeting.”

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register or macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for a link to the recording.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness such as awareness of colors, numbers and letters. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register or macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for a link to the recording.

Library closed: Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The library wilL open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 2.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., will host the following programs.

Christmas StoryWalk: through Dec. 28. Follow the adventures of the Gingerbread Baby as he creates instruments to play with his band at the Christmas Festival in “Gingerbread Christmas” by Jan Brett. Pick up a game to play at home.

Call 315-946-9262, email lyonspubliclibrary@gmail.com or visit lyonspubliclibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Home Alone: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30. For ages 7-13. Participants will learn the importance of behaving responsibly when home alone. Virtual class. $24. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org to register.

Teen Babysitter’s Training Course: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 30. For ages 11 and older. Learn the roles and responsibilities of a babysitter, including skills in accident prevention, first aid and abdominal thrusts for choking victims. Each student will receive PDF worksheets and a certification card. $32. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org to register.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 21. For kids and teens. Free.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.

Wolcott Public Library, 5890 New Hartford St., will host the following programs.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 28. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Visit wolcott.owwl.org for information.