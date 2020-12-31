Lyons Library raffling off hygge basket

Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., is holding a hygge basket raffle containing a crocheted lap blanket made by staff member Liz Galusha, lavender candle, hot cocoa mix, slipper socks, glow jar craft, reusable bag and gratitude journal.

According to visitdenmark.com, hygge (pronounced “hoo-gah”) “means creating a warm atmosphere and enjoying the good things in life with good people.”

The drawing is scheduled for noon Jan. 29. Call 315-946-9262 or email lyonslibrarydirector@owwl.org for information on this fundraiser.