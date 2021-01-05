Library Notes

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 6, 13. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register for the live program, or macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for a private link to the recording.

Movie Date with Matthew McConaughey: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 7. Let Julia recommend some McConaughey flicks that will keep you riveted as you marvel the scope of his acting chops. Then, request the actor's biography, “Greenlights. Registration required.

“Pinch, Pull, Release!” How to Spin Yarn on a CD Drop Spindle: 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 8. Wendy will show you how to put the drop spindle together and how to spin your own yarn.

DIY Grade K-2 Craft Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 11. Do a simple craft using household materials with Mrs. K. Attend live or borrow the DIY Storytime Kit to participate at a time that works in your schedule. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register for the live program, or macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for a private link to the recording.

Career Sherpa Session: 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 12. Topic: “How to Find Jobs Online and How to Land an Interview.” Registration required.

Boldly Going Where No Company Has Ever Gone Before: 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 13. From SpaceX to Blue Origin, private companies are entering the space race. What advantages and disadvantages do private companies bring to space? Registration required.

Snowman Bookmark: 3:30 to 4 p.m. Jan. 14. For all ages. Make this cute-as-a-button bookmark to freeze your spot when your great book has to be put down. Take ‘n’ Make kits available. Registration required.

MLK Quote Earrings: 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 15. Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with heart-shaped earrings displaying one of his most profound quotes. Take 'n Make kits available for 50 cents. Registration required.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

In-Person Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 7, 12, 14. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limited to four families. Registration required.

O Canada! Reading and Discussion Series: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 7. Participate in a facilitated discussion of “Cat's Eye” by Margaret Atwood. Registration required at the library and must be approved through newarklibrarydirector@owwl.org.

Board meeting: 6 to 7:45 p.m. Jan. 14.

Instant Pot Fridays: noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 via Facebook. Miss Wendy will post videos of different recipes on how to use your Instant Pot Visit facebook.com/NewarkNYPublicLibrary for information.

Family Cooking Class: 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15. Check out our Facebook (facebook.com/NewarkNYPublicLibrary) for how-to videos with fun and simple recipes the whole family will enjoy. A children’s story follows each demonstration.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For kids and teens. Free.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.