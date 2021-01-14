Family Promise announces training sessions

Family Promise of Wayne County will hold training sessions for new volunteers from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at its Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St., Lyons, and 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 via Zoom.

This network of local congregations and organizations brings community resources together to help homeless families regain their housing, independence and dignity.

FPWC provides families with a temporary home while helping them secure long-term, sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are available.

Call 585-233-8394 or email groberts.familypromise@gmail.com for information.