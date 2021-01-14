HSWC Sweetheart Auction open through Jan. 29

The Humane Society of Wayne County is holding its 18th annual Sweetheart Auction virtually through Jan. 29.

All items will be available for pick-up at the Village Auction Company, 7639 Ridge Road, Sodus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30. Cash, credit or checks payable to the Humane Society of Wayne County are accepted. No item will be shipped.

Available items include original artwork, stained glass, gift certificates, outdoor display items, gift baskets and jewelry.

Email humanesocietywaynecounty@verizon.net or visit hswaynepets.org to place a bid. Call 315-573-4872 or email cmkk1@outlook.com for information.