Newark Rotary schedules January speakers

Mitch Leet from You Are Not Alone will speak at the next Newark Rotary Club meeting on Jan. 21.

The presentation will focus on how YANA meets the needs of the LGBTQ community in Wayne County and how area residents can help support this work.

On Jan. 28, Sofia Barbaresco, a board member of the New York State Brewers Association, will discuss the efforts of the craft brewing industry to create a community of inclusion and encourage diversity in its membership.

These meetings are open to the public via Zoom. Email newarkrotary7120@gmail.com to register.