WAY 1/20 LIBRARY NOTES

Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., will host the following programs.

Hygge Basket Raffle: The basket contains a crocheted lap blanket made by staff member Liz Galusha, lavender candle, glow jar craft, Be Joyful reusable bag, gratitude journal, hot cocoa mix, four cups with spoons and slipper socks. Drawing held at noon Jan. 29.

Call 315-946-9262 or email lyonspubliclibrary@gmail.com for information.

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20, 27. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register for the live program, or macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for a private link to the recording.

Microsoft Excel Classes: 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 20-Feb. 10. For ages 18 and older. Join an Adult Education instructor from Finger Lakes Community College for classes on the use of Microsoft Excel. Registration required.

A Special Gingerbread Storytime and Take 'n’ Make: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21. For ages 3-8. Join Ms. Shannon for a virtual reading of Paul Galdone's retelling of “The Gingerbread Man” and learn how to assemble a gingerbread boy. Registration required.

What's Jessica Reading Now?: 11 to 11:45 p.m. Jan. 22. For adults, teens and older tweens. Join self-confessed YA bibliophile Jessica Saccone to find out about some teen fiction to add to your reading list. Email jsaccone@pls-net.org to register.

DIY Grade 3-5 Craft Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 25. Do a simple craft using household materials with Mrs. K. Attend live or borrow the DIY Storytime Kit to participate at a time that works in your schedule. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register.

Board meeting: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25. Email macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org with the subject line “Library Board Meeting” to attend.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 26. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register for the live program, or macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for a private link to the recording.

Career Sherpa Session: 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 26. Topic: “Ace Your Video Interview.” Registration required.

Very Special Elephant Story Time: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28. For ages 3-8. Hear “Little Elephant's Trunk” by Hazel Lincoln and assemble a plush elephant to keep. Email jkoberlein@pls-net.org to register.

Snowman Earrings: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Make a pair of dangly snowman earrings and perk up an outfit. Supplies provided as a Take 'n’ Make kit for 50 cents. Registration required.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Art Abandonment Club: 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 20. For ages 18 and older. The craft group will meet once a month to create and share random acts of art. Supplies provided. Registration required.

In-Person Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 21, 26, 28. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limited to four families. Registration required.

Wendy’s Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 25.

Overbooked — Teen Book Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 via Google Hangouts. For ages 13-18. Pick up a copy of each month’s book at the library. Registration required.

Silent Book Club Coffee Break: 10 a.m. Jan. 26, Erie Shore Landing, 50 East Ave., Newark. The group will meet and greet before an hour of silent reading, then some conversation about what everyone is reading now and has been reading.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Build a Snowman Grab-and-Go Kit: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 21. Start with a small snowball, keep rolling and patting until you have a snowman. Our kit will help you accessorize your snowman and maybe attract some animals.

Bedtime Stories with Miss Sheila: 7 p.m. Jan. 25 via Zoom. Snuggle up within the comfort of your own home as Miss Sheila reads some bedtime stories. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Mug Cake Grab-and-Go Kit for Teens: 3 p.m. Jan. 26. For teens in middle and high schools. Enjoy your personal chocolate cake from the microwave. The kit will include the dry ingredients and a recipe. Join us on Zoom at 4:30 p.m. to eat your cake and win prizes.

Wolf Moon Grab-and-Go Kit: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 28. Maybe go for a night walk or howl at the full moon shining in the sky tonight. This kit includes lunar projects you can do by the light of the full moon. Share your picture on Instagram and tag us, or send to skoeberle@pls-net.org.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For kids and teens. Free.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.