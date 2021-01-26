WAY 1/27 BULLETIN BOARD

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

JAN. 27-29

Sweetheart Auction: through Jan. 29. Hosted by the Humane Society of Wayne County. Items can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Village Auction Company, 7639 Ridge Road, Sodus. Email humanesocietywaynecounty@verizon.net or visit hswaynepets.org to place a bid.

JAN. 28

Newark Rotary Club: Jan. 28 via Zoom. Sofia Barbaresco will discuss the efforts of the craft brewing industry to create a community of inclusion and encourage diversity in its membership. Free. Email newarkrotary7120@gmail.com to register.

FEB. 26

Entries due for Snowman-Building Contest: Open to all residents and businesses in the village of Newark. Visit villageofnewark.com for contest rules and call 315-226-8105 to enter by Feb. 26.