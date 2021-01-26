WAY 1/27 LIBRARY NOTES

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27, Feb. 3. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness. Email sthurston@pls-net.org to register for the live program, or macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for a private link to the recording.

Very Special Elephant Story Time: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28. For ages 3-8. Hear “Little Elephant's Trunk” by Hazel Lincoln and assemble a plush elephant to keep. Email jkoberlein@pls-net.org to register.

Snowman Earrings: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Make a pair of dangly snowman earrings and perk up an outfit. Supplies provided as a Take 'n’ Make kit for 50 cents. Registration required.

DIY Grade K-2 Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 1. Hear book recommendations with Mrs. K online. Kits available for those unable to attend. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Registration required.

How to Sell Yourself or Your Business with an Infographic: 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 2-23. Learn basic graphic design principles and walk through the steps to create an infographic you can use to promote yourself or your business. Registration required.

Finding Peace in Chaotic Times: 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 4. This webinar is divided into two segments: lecture and Q&A. Topics include everyday practices to reduce stress, techniques to address chaos and a spiritual appreciation for life’s challenges.

Visit owwl.libcal.com/calendar/macedonpubliclibrary to register.

Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., will host the following programs.

Hygge Basket Raffle: The basket contains a crocheted lap blanket made by staff member Liz Galusha, lavender candle, glow jar craft, Be Joyful reusable bag, gratitude journal, hot cocoa mix, four cups with spoons and slipper socks. Drawing held at noon Jan. 29.

Call 315-946-9262 or email lyonspubliclibrary@gmail.com for information.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

In-Person Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 28. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limited to four families. Registration required.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Wolf Moon Grab-and-Go Kit: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 28. Maybe go for a night walk or howl at the full moon shining in the sky tonight. This kit includes lunar projects you can do by the light of the full moon. Share your picture on Instagram and tag us, or send to skoeberle@pls-net.org.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For kids and teens. Free.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.