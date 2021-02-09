WAY 2/10 LIBRARY NOTES

Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., will host the following programs.

Library Lovers’ Month: through Feb. 27. Patrons can buy a heart for $1 to share why they love the library. Hearts can be turned in at the staff desk and will be hung up in the library.

Call 315-946-9262, email lyonspubliclibrary@gmail.com or visit lyonspubliclibrary.org for information.

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10, 17. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness such as awareness of colors, numbers and letters. Registration required.

Symmetry Heart Painting with Ms. Shannon: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 10. Paint a design, fold it in half and open to see your art creation. Registration required.

Learn to Crochet in Buffalo Plaid: 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 11. With a few basic stitches and some strategic color changes, you can make timeless, heirloom-quality pieces for yourself or your loved ones. Registration required.

DIY Grades 3-5 Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 15. Enjoy hearing book recommendations with Mrs. K online. DIY kits available for those unable to attend. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register. Make the subject of the email "DIY Storytime: Gr. 3-5."

Tiny Tunes: 1 to 1:20 p.m. Feb. 15. Join Ms. Shannon for music time. Bring an instrument such as a spoon and pot, rattle or an empty oatmeal container. Registration required.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Registration required.

Building and Understanding Family Trees: 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 17. Join Eric Migdal to explore building and understanding family trees. Learn helpful tips on gathering accurate information, and find out how to understand and analyze relationships to be able to make the connections needed to fill out your family tree. Registration required.

What's Jessica Reading Now?: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18. For older tweens, teens and adults. Find out about some teen fiction to add to your reading list. Email jsaccone@pls-net.org to register.

Brush, Brush, Brush Your Teeth Before You Go to Bed: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18. For ages 3-7. Ms. Shannon will share a book about brushing teeth and sing a simple song about how to do it. Those who register can pick up a free dental kit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration required.

Visit owwl.libcal.com/calendar/macedonpubliclibrary to register.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Trail Blazer Winter Hike: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10. This month’s location is Lauraville Landing in the town of Galen. This easy, 1.75-mile trail is on an old railroad grade. Meeting at the trailhead.

Board meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 via GoToMeeting. Email newarklibrarydirector@owwl.org for the meeting link.

Book Club Discussion: 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 13 via Zoom. Join us for a community conversation about “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. Registration required.

Virtual Pajama Storytime: 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 via Facebook. For all ages. Each video features Miss Wendy and/or Miss Alicia reading bedtime stories and nursery rhymes.

Instant Pot Fridays: noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 via Facebook. Miss Wendy will post videos of different recipes on how to use your Instant Pot.

Wendy’s Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 19.

Family Cooking Class: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19 via Facebook. Miss Wendy will post how-to videos with fun and simple recipes for the whole family, followed by a children’s story.

Ongoing

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets in front of the library for a 30-minute walk through the village.

In-Person Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limit of four families. Registration required.

Virtual Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook. Each video features Miss Alicia reading stories, singing songs and providing a how-to craft demonstration.

Teen Anime Club: 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 13-18. Join us as we watch and talk about different anime shows and manga. Limited to 10 people. Registration required.

In-Person Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 2-5. Stop in for stories, songs, dancing and a craft. Limit of four families. Registration required.

Virtual Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. For ages 2-5. Miss Wendy will read stories, sing songs and present a how-to craft demonstration.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Creative Heart Challenge: 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11. What can you design using the hearts provided in our Grab-and-Go Kit? Email pictures to skoeberle@pls-net.org, or share them on Instagram and tag us.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For kids and teens. Free.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276 or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.