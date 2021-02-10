WAY 2/10 BULLETIN BOARD

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

FEB. 10

Board of Commissioners: 5 p.m. Feb. 10, Newark Housing Authority, 200 Driving Park Circle, Newark.

FEB. 21

Chicken and Biscuit Dinner: noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 21, Nana’s Restaurant, 212 N. Main St., Newark. Sponsored by the Newark Rotary Club. Tickets available until 1:30 through a Rotarian or by texting 315-573-0617. Takeout only. $10.

FEB. 26

Entries due for Snowman-Building Contest: Open to all residents and businesses in the village of Newark. Visit villageofnewark.com for contest rules and call 315-226-8105 to enter by Feb. 26.