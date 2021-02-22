BULLETIN BOARD

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

FEB. 24

Volunteer training: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St., Lyons. Family Promise of Wayne County brings community resources together to help homeless families regain their housing, independence and dignity. Registration required. For information: groberts.familypromise@gmail.com or 585-233-8394.

FEB. 26

Entries due for Snowman-Building Contest: Open to all residents and businesses in the village of Newark. Visit villageofnewark.com for contest rules and call 315-226-8105 to enter by Feb. 26.