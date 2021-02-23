LIBRARY NOTES

Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., will host the following programs.

Library Lovers’ Month: through Feb. 27. Patrons can buy a heart for $1 to share why they love the library. Hearts can be turned in at the staff desk and will be hung up in the library.

Call 315-946-9262, email lyonspubliclibrary@gmail.com or visit lyonspubliclibrary.org for information.

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24, March 3. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness such as awareness of colors, numbers and letters. Registration required.

Polar Bear Craft with Ms. Shannon: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 24. Create your own polar bear during this fun craft. A limited number of kits are available while supplies last. Registration required.

A White Woman Tries to Understand Black History: 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 25. Join Kathy as she presents some suggested reads that will help to develop a better understanding of some Black history and how we got where we are today. Registration required.

Book Buzz: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Feb. 27. An informal conversation for anyone who recently read something that has them so excited they just can't stop talking about it; anyone who tried to finish a book that came very highly recommended, but found it so painful they decided to chuck it out instead; and those looking for a recommendations to help get them out of a reading rut. Registration required.

DIY Grade K-2 Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. March 1. Hear book recommendations with Mrs. K online. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register.

Three Keys to Garden Planning: 6 to 7 p.m. March 1. Learn how to plan an abundant, healthy and beautiful garden bed that will bring joy all summer long. Registration required.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 2. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Registration required.

Learn How the Disability Rights Organization Can Help You: 2 to 3 p.m. March 4. DRNY provides free legal and advocacy services to individuals with disabilities. Registration required.

Visit owwl.libcal.com/calendar/macedonpubliclibrary to register.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

“Pokemon” Grab-and-Go Kit: 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 25. Kit comes with a “Pokemon” themed science project and other activities.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For kids and teens. Free.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.