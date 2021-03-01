LIBRARY NOTES

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 3, 10. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness such as awareness of colors, numbers and letters. Registration required.

Learn How the Disability Rights Organization Can Help You: 2 to 3 p.m. March 4. DRNY provides free legal and advocacy services to individuals with disabilities. Registration required.

DIY Grade K-2 Craft Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. March 8. Do a simple craft using household materials with Mrs. K. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register.

"Wolfpack" Panel Discussion: 2 to 3 p.m. March 8. Read or listen to “Wolfpack” by soccer champion Abby Wambach, then join a virtual panel discussion with the author and Kitty Van Bortel, Alana Koehler, Carrie Deming and Darcy Smith. Registration required.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 9. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Registration required.

Celtic Inspired Necklace: 2 to 3 p.m. March 12. Assemble a necklace to wear in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Supplies provided. Registration required. $1.

Learn How to Decorate an Easter Egg the Ukranian Way: 2 to 3 p.m. March 13. Join Julia for a glimpse into the many steps needed to make these eggs, then borrow the tools to try it yourself at home. Registration required.

Visit owwl.libcal.com/calendar/macedonpubliclibrary to register.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Cookbook Club: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. March 3 via Zoom. This month’s ingredient is cabbage. Call to register.

O Canada! Reading and Discussion Series: 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 4. This series wraps up with “The English Patient” by Michael Ondaatje. Email newarklibrarydirector@owwl.org to register.

Take and Make Kit: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 8. For adults. Stop in and pick up supplies to make a rope keychain. Free.

What is Systemic Racism and How Has It Developed in Our Country: 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 10. Dr. Wood’s talk will draw from his experience advocating for racial justice and his recent work with Wayne County teachers to implement anti-racist instruction in their classrooms and schools. Registration required.

No Justice, No Peace in the Absence of Truth: 1 to 2 p.m. March 11. WARE President Earl Greene will challenge our understanding of cultural competence and help move us toward cultural humility, enhancing our effectiveness in the workplace and engaging the communities we serve. Registration required.

Board meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 11 via GoToMeeting. Email newarklibrarydirector@owwl.org for the meeting link.

Ongoing

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets in front of the library for a 30-minute walk through the village.

In-Person Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limit of four families. Registration required.

Virtual Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook. Each video features Miss Alicia reading stories, singing songs and providing a how-to craft demonstration.

Teen Anime Club: 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 13-18. Join us as we watch and talk about different anime shows and manga. Limited to 10 people. Registration required.

In-Person Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 2-5. Stop in for stories, songs, dancing and a craft. Limit of four families. Registration required.

Virtual Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. For ages 2-5. Miss Wendy will read stories, sing songs and present a how-to craft demonstration.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Children’s Art Grab and Go Kit: 4 to 5 p.m. March 4. An introduction for children in traditional techniques using contemporary and nontoxic art material. $3.

Cupcake Wars Grab and Go Kit: 3 p.m. March 9 via Zoom. For middle and high school students. Kit includes a cupcake to decorate and the task to use the ingredients supplied to meet the challenge. Present your winning cupcake on Zoom at 4:30 p.m.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For kids and teens. Free.

Bedtime Stories with Miss Sheila: 7 p.m. on Mondays via ZOom. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.