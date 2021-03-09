BULLETIN BOARD

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

MARCH 10

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 10, India Community Center, 2171 Monroe-Wayne County Line Road, Macedon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Board of Commissioners: 5 p.m. March 10, Newark Housing Authority, 200 Driving Park Circle, Newark. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

MARCH 11

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11, Marbletown Volunteer Fire Department, 6416 Silver Hill Road, Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MARCH 20

Palmyra Fire Auxiliary spaghetti dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. March 20, Palmyra Fire Department, 615 E. Main St., Palmyra. Dinner includes spaghetti with or without meatballs, salad, a roll, applesauce, a drink and pie/cake. Takeout only. $7. Call 315-521-3278 for tickets.