LIBRARY NOTES

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 10, 17. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness such as awareness of colors, numbers and letters. Registration required.

Celtic Inspired Necklace: 2 to 3 p.m. March 12. Assemble a necklace to wear in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Supplies provided. Registration required. $1.

Learn How to Decorate an Easter Egg the Ukranian Way: 2 to 3 p.m. March 13. Join Julia for a glimpse into the many steps needed to make these eggs, then borrow the tools to try it yourself at home. Registration required.

DIY Grades 3-5 Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. March 15. Hear book recommendations with Mrs. K online. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register.

Tiny Tunes: 1 to 1:20 p.m. March 15. Sing along with your little ones and maybe even learn a new song. Bring an instrument, such as a spoon and pot, a rattle or an empty oatmeal container. Registration required.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 16. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Registration required.

Stamping Marshmallow Shamrocks: 10:30 to 11 a.m. March 17. Use marshmallows to stamp shamrocks over a piece of paper. Registration required.

The Love of All Things Irish: 2 to 3 p.m. March 17. Join Kathy as she discusses some favorite Irish authors and discovers some she hasn’t read. Registration required.

What’s Jessica Reading Now?: 11 to 11:30 a.m. March 18. For adults, teens and older tweens. Join self-confessed YA bibliophile Jessica Saccone to find out about some teen fiction to add to your reading list. Registration required.

Visit owwl.libcal.com/calendar/macedonpubliclibrary to register.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

What is Systemic Racism and How Has It Developed in Our Country: 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 10. Dr. Wood’s talk will draw from his experience advocating for racial justice and his recent work with Wayne County teachers to implement anti-racist instruction in their classrooms and schools. Registration required.

No Justice, No Peace in the Absence of Truth: 1 to 2 p.m. March 11. WARE President Earl Greene will challenge our understanding of cultural competence and help move us toward cultural humility, enhancing our effectiveness in the workplace and engaging the communities we serve. Registration required.

Board meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 11 via GoToMeeting. Email newarklibrarydirector@owwl.org for the meeting link.

Rachel’s Nonfiction Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. March 16. This month’s book is “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk” by Ben Montgomery. Copies available at the front circulation desk. Limited to four people. Registration required.

Trail Blazer Winter Hike: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 17, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, ontario. Dress for the weather and bring water. Meet in the parking lot at 9:25 a.m.

Instant Pot Fridays: noon to 1 p.m. March 19 via Facebook. Miss Wendy will post videos of different recipes on how to use your Instant Pot.

Family Cooking Class: 6 to 7 p.m. March 19 via Facebook. Miss Wendy will post simple recipes for the whole family to enjoy and present a children’s story.

Ongoing

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets in front of the library for a 30-minute walk through the village.

In-Person Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limit of four families. Registration required.

Virtual Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook. Each video features Miss Alicia reading stories, singing songs and providing a how-to craft demonstration.

Teen Anime Club: 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 13-18. Join us as we watch and talk about different anime shows and manga. Limited to 10 people. Registration required.

In-Person Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 2-5. Stop in for stories, songs, dancing and a craft. Limit of four families. Registration required.

Virtual Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. For ages 2-5. Miss Wendy will read stories, sing songs and present a how-to craft demonstration.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Lucky Leprechaun Grab and Go Kit: 4 to 5 p.m. March 11. Kit includes a paper craft and a make-your-own snack.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For kids and teens. Free.

Bedtime Stories with Miss Sheila: 7 p.m. on Mondays via Zoom. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.