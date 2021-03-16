LIBRARY NOTES

Wayne Post

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 17, 24. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness such as awareness of colors, numbers and letters. Registration required.

Stamping Marshmallow Shamrocks: 10:30 to 11 a.m. March 17. Use marshmallows to stamp shamrocks over a piece of paper. Registration required.

The Love of All Things Irish: 2 to 3 p.m. March 17. Join Kathy as she discusses some favorite Irish authors and discovers some she hasn’t read. Registration required.

What’s Jessica Reading Now?: 11 to 11:30 a.m. March 18. For adults, teens and older tweens. Join self-confessed YA bibliophile Jessica Saccone to find out about some teen fiction to add to your reading list. Registration required.

Celebrate Spring! A Special Spring Story Time for Children: 10 to 11 a.m. March 20. Join Julia for a read-aloud of “In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb” by Marion Bauer and “Where is the Green Sheep” by Mem Fox. Then, make a lamb to cuddle and keep. Registration required.

DIY Grade 3-5 Craft Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. March 22. Make a simple craft using household materials with Mrs. K. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register.

Board meeting: 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 22. Email macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org to register.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 23. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Registration required.

Celtic Themed Key Fob: 11 a.m. to noon March 25. Pick up a grab-and-go kit with the supplies to make a Celtic-inspired key fob. Registration required. 50 cents.

Faux Stained Glass Suncatcher: 2 to 3 p.m. March 26. Supplies provided in a grab-and-go kit. Registration required. $2.

Visit owwl.libcal.com/calendar/macedonpubliclibrary to register.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Trail Blazer Winter Hike: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 17, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, ontario. Dress for the weather and bring water. Meet in the parking lot at 9:25 a.m.

Instant Pot Fridays: noon to 1 p.m. March 19 via Facebook. Miss Wendy will post videos of different recipes on how to use your Instant Pot.

Family Cooking Class: 6 to 7 p.m. March 19 via Facebook. Miss Wendy will post simple recipes for the whole family to enjoy and present a children’s story.

Take and Make Kit: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 22. For adults. Stop in and pick up supplies to make a mason jar magnet. Free.

Silent Book Club Coffee Break: 10 a.m. March 23, Erie Shore Landing, 50 East Ave., Newark. Enjoy and meet-and-greet followed by an hour of silent reading and some conversation.

“I’m Buildin’ Me a Home”: 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 24. Former Wayne County historian Marjory Allen Perez will take a look at the Maxwell Settlement, an African American community located west of Sodus Point. Registration required.

Wendy’s Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. March 26.

Ongoing

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets in front of the library for a 30-minute walk through the village.

In-Person Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limit of four families. Registration required.

Virtual Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook. Each video features Miss Alicia reading stories, singing songs and providing a how-to craft demonstration.

Teen Anime Club: 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 13-18. Join us as we watch and talk about different anime shows and manga. Limited to 10 people. Registration required.

In-Person Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 2-5. Stop in for stories, songs, dancing and a craft. Limit of four families. Registration required.

Virtual Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. For ages 2-5. Miss Wendy will read stories, sing songs and present a how-to craft demonstration.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Sock Bunny Grab-and-Go Kit: 4 to 5 p.m. March 18. Email your bunnies to the library, or share them on Instagram and tag us.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. March 18, Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. An upbeat aerobic dance class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Spring Equinox Celebration: noon to 2 p.m. March 20. For all ages. Celebrate the coming of spring with a bonfire, marshmallows, hot cocoa and other treats.

Teen Crossbows Grab-and-Go Kit: 3 p.m. March 23. For middle and high school students.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For kids and teens. Free.

Bedtime Stories with Miss Sheila: 7 p.m. on Mondays via Zoom. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.