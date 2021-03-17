BULLETIN BOARD

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

MARCH 20

Palmyra Fire Auxiliary spaghetti dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. March 20, Palmyra Fire Department, 615 E. Main St., Palmyra. Dinner includes spaghetti with or without meatballs, salad, a roll, applesauce, a drink and pie/cake. Takeout only. $7. Call 315-521-3278 for tickets.

MARCH 22

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. March 22, American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MARCH 24

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. March 24, Walworth Fire Department, 2178 Church St., Walworth. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MARCH 26

American Red Cross blood drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26, Palmyra Town Hall, 1180 Canandaigua Road, Palmyra. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.