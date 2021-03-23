LIBRARY NOTES

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 24, 31. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness such as awareness of colors, numbers and letters. Registration required.

Celtic Themed Key Fob: 11 a.m. to noon March 25. Pick up a grab-and-go kit with the supplies to make a Celtic-inspired key fob. Registration required. 50 cents.

Faux Stained Glass Suncatcher: 2 to 3 p.m. March 26. Supplies provided in a grab-and-go kit. Registration required. $2.

Book Buzz: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. March 27. Registration required.

DIY Grade K-2 Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. March 29. Hear book recommendations with Mrs. K online. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 30. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Registration required.

Rainbow Cloud Paper Craft with Ms. Shannon: 10:30 to 11 a.m. March 31. Use colorful strips of paper to create a paper rainbow. Registration required.

Visit owwl.libcal.com/calendar/macedonpubliclibrary to register.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

“I’m Buildin’ Me a Home”: 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 24. Former Wayne County historian Marjory Allen Perez will take a look at the Maxwell Settlement, an African American community located west of Sodus Point. Registration required.

Wendy’s Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. March 26, 29.

Ongoing

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets in front of the library for a 30-minute walk through the village.

In-Person Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limit of four families. Registration required.

Virtual Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook. Each video features Miss Alicia reading stories, singing songs and providing a how-to craft demonstration.

Teen Anime Club: 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 13-18. Join us as we watch and talk about different anime shows and manga. Limited to 10 people. Registration required.

In-Person Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 2-5. Stop in for stories, songs, dancing and a craft. Limit of four families. Registration required.

Virtual Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. For ages 2-5. Miss Wendy will read stories, sing songs and present a how-to craft demonstration.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Iris Paper Folding with Sheelah Zink: 7 p.m. March 24 via Zoom. Make an Easter egg with materials provided in a grab-and-go kit. Call to register. $6.

Baking with Lavender: March 25. Drop by the library to pick up a grab-and-go kit with materials to make lavender muffins. Free.

Scribble Grab-and-Go Kit: 4 to 5 p.m. March 25. This kit includes activities to celebrate International Scribble Day on March 27. Share your scribbles on Instagram and tag us, or send to skoeberle@pls-net.org.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For kids and teens. Free.

Bedtime Stories with Miss Sheila: 7 p.m. on Mondays via Zoom. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.