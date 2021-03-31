BULLETIN BOARD

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

MARCH 31

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 5

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. April 5, Wolcott Public Library, 5890 New Hartford St., Wolcott. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 9

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. April 9, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.